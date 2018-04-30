Runs aplenty as Vernons clinch Palace Shield victory

Vernon Carus came out on top of a high-scoring clash with South Shore in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

The Factory Lane clash saw 441 runs put on the board, Vernons winning by three wickets.

South Shore chose to bat first after winning the toss and posted 220-4.

Skipper Daniel Jardine hit 85 at the top of the order, with Nathan Bolus scoring a rapid 47 off 56 deliveries.

It was a hefty target for Vernons to chase but they did that successfully.

There were half-centuries for Ian Dunn and Christian Ash, Dunn hitting 53 off 82 balls and Ash scored 51.

Ben Duerden faced just 26 deliveries for his 33 as the home side reached 221-7 to claim victory.

Longridge collected their second win of the summer, beating Torrisholme by six wickets at Chipping Road.

A strong performance with the ball saw Longridge dismiss their visitors for 81 in 44.3 overs.

Jonathan Millward reeled in 5-20, with Ian Simpson and Matt Greenall taking a pair apiece.

In reply, Longridge knocked off the runs in less than 19 overs, closing on 85-4. Neil Holden top scored with 31, fellow opener James Whitehead hitting 15.

Lancaster, who dropped out of the Northern League last year, won their second game at this level.

They beat Croston by 32 runs at Lune Road.

Invited to have first use of the wicket, Lancaster were 119 all out in 41 overs.

Charlie Swarbrick was the highest scorer with a knock of 39 – he hit five fours and a six.

There were three wickets apiece for Callum McIlveen and Sam Marsh.

Croston were 87 all out in reply, Lee Childs top scoring with 41.

Liam Moffatt took 6-23 and Swarbrick 3-13.

Great Eccleston won their trip to Penwortham by three wickets.

It was the home side who batted first at Middleforth, Phil Chapple hitting 74 in a tally of 126 all out.

Chapple’s knock featured 11 fours and three sixes.

Great Eccleston replied with 131-7 to claim victory, Phil Harvey top scoring with 34 off 45 balls.

There was a resounding victory for Eccleston against Thornton Cleveleys.

They won by 138 runs in the clash at Doctors Lane.

Openers Sam Bromley and Thomas Wilkinson led the charge, with the duo hitting 77 and 75 respectively.

It helped Eccleston close on 231-4.

In reply, Thornton were 93 all out, Michael Atkinson taking 4-25.

New Longton beat Palace Shield newcomers Kendal by two runs at Shap Road.

Asked to bat first, they were 156-8, Ben Simpkins hitting 34.

Kendal were 154-9 in reply, Chris Hadfield taking 4-34 and Munaf Bavla 3-35.