Preston will play a full part in this year’s cricketing summer after having the threat of expulsion lifted by the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield

Preston Cricket Club will not be expelled from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield this season.

The West Cliff outfit have had the threat of expulsion hanging over them due to an unpaid bill of £215.

The sum of money – believed to be normal league fees from last year – should have been settled at a bi-monthly committee meeting held earlier this month.

However, the bill remained outstanding and the league subsequently suspended Preston and demanded that payment must be received within 14 days, or the club would be stopped from taking its place in the Premier Division this summer.

But League secretary Dave Lever revealed that payment has now been made by the club.

“I can confirm that Preston have paid their outstanding debts and the fixture list will go ahead as planned,” Lever wrote in an e-mail circulated to club officials on Monday night.

It has certainly been a troubled year for Preston, who were relegated from the Northern Premier League last season.

The two-time former champions dropped out of Division One last summer after finishing rock bottom on a humiliating minus-11 points – failing to win a single game all season.

Preston secretary Adnan Shafique revealed the club was in a state of disarray with a lack people on its management committee.

However, the club appears to be on a much more stable footing and Shafique revealed they are looking forward to a successful season this year.

Meanwhile, the league has released its fixture list for 2019, with the season scheduled to start on Saturday, April 20.

Preston get their campaign under way with a trip to newly-promoted Standish. Vernon Carus start with a home clash against South Shore while Penwortham welcome Croston to Middleforth Green.

Newly-relegated Morecambe take on Fylde away while neighbours Lancaster – who finished third last season – entertain Great Eccleston at Lune Road.

Eccleston complete the line-up when they host New Longton at Doctor’s Lane.