Mark Wellings hits out as Garstang continue fine start in Northern League

Garstang got the better of Leyland in a tight game at the Riverside to maintain their winning start to life in the Northern League.

It is three wins out of three since their promotion from the Palace Shield.

They beat Leyland by one wicket in a contest when bowlers held the upper hand.

Asked to bat first, Leyland were 116 all out in 49.3 overs.

Tom Reece hit 16 at the top of the order but it was not until lower down the order that the runs started to come.

Andrew Jacques, batting at 10, top scored with 22.

Fayaz Ughradar collected 5-33, with Danny Gilbert and Ian Walling claiming a pair each.

Garstang clinched the win with their last pair at the wicket, closing on 117-9.

Michael Wellings, batting at four, struck 41 and Walling hit 29 after coming in at nine. After his decent knock with the bat, Jacques took 3-31.

In second and third in the table are Blackpool and Chorley, who battled out a draw at Windsor Park.

Blackpool got slightly the better of it points wise, leaving with eight compared to the home side’s six.

Blackpool were 116-8 in the first innings, Edwin Moulton taking 4-35 and James Lee 3-26.

Chorley put the same tally on the board, running out of overs to hit the winning runs. Wian Van Zyl hit 22 at the top of the order, Andrew Holdsworth unbeaten on 21 at stumps.

Fulwood and Broughton lost to Morecambe by 77 runs at Highfield.

The visitors were 193-8, F&B 116-9 in reply, Matthew Smith unbeaten on 28.

Preston suffered a heavy defeat to Barrow at West Cliff, losing by 117 runs.

Fleetwood claimed 12 points from a drawn game at St Annes, while Netherfield drew at Penrith.