Longridge top early Palace Shield table after fine win over Lancaster

Longridge moved to the top of the embryonic Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division table thanks to an excellent 24-run win over Lancaster at Lune Road.

Nick Wilkinson’s men were asked to bat first and found runs hard to come by on a gloriously sunny afternoon.

Zac Christie top scored with 31, while Joshua Mullin (23) and Tom Howarth (28 not out) helped the visitors post 138-8.

Liam Moffat took 3-22 and Charlie Swarbrick chipped in with 3-46.

In reply, the home side were rocked as opening bowler Jonathan Millward took three quick wickets.

His good work was continued by Rory McDowell (3-44) and Matt Greenall (2-8).

Ian Perrieman (22) and skipper Luke Phillips (21 not out) gave Lancaster hope but Howarth (2-14) mopped up the tail to seal a terrific win for the visitors.

Second-placed Vernon Carus made it three wins on the spin thanks to a narrow 14-run home win over Kendal.

Ben Duerden smacked five fours and two sixes in his 69-ball knock of 45, while skipper Paul Chapman Jnr’s 29 came at nearly a run-a-ball. The home side eventually closed on 185-7. Toby Tyson picked up three wickets.

In reply, a partnership of 81 between Edward Price (47) and Ryan Shepherd (45) looked set to take Kendal to victory.

However, they departed in quick succession and Matthew Timms took 5-47 as Kendal were bowled out for 171 in off 41 overs.

Eccleston suffered their first defeat of the campaign – as Penwortham’s Ashley Billington exposed their battling frailties.

The opening bowler took 6-29 as the visitors were dismissed for 87 off 28.5 overs. Only Thomas Wilkinson had any sort of success withe bat, scoring 29.

In reply, Penwortham did not have things all their own way, losing six wickets but an unbeaten 25 from Ed Duckworth secured their victory.

Torrisholme were the victors in a low-scoring contest against Great Eccleston at Boundary Meadow.

The visitors were shot out for just 105 off 40 overs. All the bowlers chipped in, but James Cookson was the pick – returning figures of 3-21.

In reply, Michael Rigby gave Great Ecc a fighting chance by taking 4-45, but a well-crafted unbeaten 44 from Daniel Woods eased the hosts to victory with four wickets to spare.

At Illawala, a fine unbeaten partnership of 85 between Richard Jenkinson (73) and captain Daniel Howard (46) ensured Thornton Cleveleys chased down South Shore’s 153 all out.

Earlier, Howard had taken 5-36 andCameron Chisholm returned figures of 3-33 for the hosts.

Croston enjoyed a comfortable 52-run away win over New L ongton at Chapel Lane.