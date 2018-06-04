Kyle at the helm for Longridge’s victory

Kyle Helm’s knock of 42 helped Longridge to victory against Eccleston in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

Back in the first XI after a century for the seconds last month, wicketkeeper Helm claimed a stumping too in the four-wicket win at Chipping Road.

The result kept Longridge second in the table behind Croston, who were victors over Thornton Cleveleys.

Eccleston were asked to bat first after Longridge won the toss and were 111 all out.

Jordan Bentham was the visitors’ top scorer with 23 before being removed by Rory McDowell.

Peter Cummings added 15 before being stumped by Helm off McDowell’s bowling.

Longridge chased down their target inside 43 overs, posting 116-6.

Helm’s 42 came at the top of the order, James Whitehead adding an unbeaten 23.

Croston are working up a head of steam at the summit, their win against Thornton being a sixth in seven games.

They won this one by nine wickets, bowling Thornton out for 128 – Callum Mcilveen taking 4-35.

Ian Dickinson clubbed 63 off 67 deliveries and Stephen Langton struck 42 as Croston replied with 130-1.

Penwortham won by three wickets against Kendal at Shap Road.

They restricted their hosts to 133-8 in 34 overs, a target they chased down with a score of 137-7.

Jack Armer scored 24 and Muhammad Ilyas 21.

Lancaster won by 83 runs against Vernon Carus at Lune Road.

Electing first use of their home track, Lancaster were 169-9 – Charlie Swarbrick hitting 45.

There were five wickets for Vernons’ Ben Thomas.

In reply, the visitors were dismissed for 86 in 31 overs.

Ben Simm took 4-18, Iain Perriman 3-16 and Liam Moffat 2-24.

New Longton were in fine form with both the bat and ball as they beat Torrisholme by 104 runs.

Batting first at Boundary Meadow, New Longton were 244-7 – seven batsman making it into double figures.

Paul Haydock’s 49 not out and a knock of 46 from Ben Simpkins were the highlights.

Torrisholme were 140-9 in reply, Ricky Thompson taking 4-28.

Will Thistlethwaite hit a ton in Great Eccleston’s win over South Shore.

He hit an unbeaten 100 to help Great Ecc hit 229-4 in their reply to South Shore’s 225-7.