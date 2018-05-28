Kerrigan shines to help F&B to victory

Fulwood and Broughton put their second Northern League victory on the board as they beat Preston by seven wickets.

After a tough introduction to the league after promotion from the Palace Shield, they have put back-to-back wins together.

Visitors Preston batted first at Highfield, and were 132 all out in 45.1 overs.

Haroon Patel top scored with 48, Jitendra Kumar adding 26 to the tally.

For F&B, Arbab Munir took 4-27 and Matthew Smith 3-34.

The hosts chased down their target in 22 overs, putting 136-3 on the board.

Amin Patel scored 43 at the too of the order, Mark Smith contributing 31.

Simon Kerrigan, coming in at four, was F&B’s top scorer with an unbeaten 46.

Garstang beat Chorley by 20 runs at Riverside as they continued their strong start to the summer.

Invited to bat first on their home track, Garstang were 155-5 in 50 overs.

Michael Walling struck 31, Michael Wellings 22, while Mark Winstanley’s unbeaten 18 helped keep the scoreboard ticking along.

There were three wickets for the visitors’ Stuart Naden.

In reply Chorley were 135 all out, although the display of opener Wian Van Zyl had given them early hope.

Van Zyl struck two sixes and eight fours on his way to a knock of 63.

Only three team-mates joined him on double figures as the Garstang attack got on top, Fayaz Ughradar posting 4-22.

Leyland collected their first win since the opening day, beating Fleetwood by 98 runs at Fox Lane.

Big knocks from Tom Reece and Umar Waheed helped them reach 219-5.

Reece hit 78, Waheed 79 – both in double figures of boundaries.

Leyland then bowled Fleetwood out for 121, Karl Cross returning figures of 5-46.

Top two Blackpool and St Annes met at Vernon Road, the game ending in a tie.

Blackpool posted 170-8 in their 50 overs, Joshua Boyne hitting a half-century.

Hosts St Annes were 170 all out in reply and took the extra bonus point.

Morecambe drew against Netherfield at Woodhill Lane but collected 11 points to the visitors four.

They were 224-6 in the first innings, Luke Jongwe hitting 54, Netherfield replying with 190-7 – John Huck unbeaten on 82.

In an all-Cumbrian clash, Penrith drew with Barrow at Tynefield Park.