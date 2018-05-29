Holdsworth pleased Chorley Cricket Club bounced back after disappointing defeat

It was a weekend of ups and downs for Chorley Cricket Club captain Andy Holdsworth, as his side reacted to a disappointing defeat to Garstang by keeping their quest for T20 glory on track.

Chorley failed to close the gap on third-placed Garstang as they lost by 20 runs at the Riverside.

Ed Moulton is lbw to Danny Gilbert. Photo by Tim Gilbert (Preston Photographic Society

Chorley’s bowlers did their bit, as Ed Moulton’s 2-38 and Stuart Naden’s 3-35 helped restrict Garstang to 155-8.

It was a chaseable target, and despite losing opener Naden and number three Ed Moulton for ducks, Chorley recovered.

Overseas amateur Wian Van Zyl built on his first century last weekend by hitting two sixes in his 63.

He was supported by professional Gayan Maneeshan, 27, but despite getting themselves into a decent position, the wickets continued to tumble.

Last man James Lee was run out on 12, with Alexander Howarth unbeaten at the crease on 17, as Chorley were bowled out for 135, 20 shy of Garstang.

And Holdsworth, who hit just two runs, was not happy with the result, but he was pleased his side bounced back in their T20 clash at Leyland.

He said: “It was very disappointing.

“We let ourselves down, we were coasting, we were comfortable for three quarters of the game and had a bad 20 minutes which ultimately cost us.

“Very disappointing, but it was good to get the opportunity to bounce back straight away on Sunday.”

That nine-wicket win at Leyland in the second round of the T20 sees Chorley through to the next round.

They are unbeaten, having beaten both Preston and Leyland at Windsor Park in the opening round.

And they followed that up with a win at Leyland that sees Dave Makinson’s Leyland side and Preston unable to knock them off the top spot, regardless of the results in Preston’s two home clashes with the duo when they host the final round on June 17.

The victory was inspired by Van Zyl’s unbeaten 43 and Gayan Maneeshan’s unbeaten 42 as they easily chased down Leyland’s 104-9.

And Holdsworth was pleased his talented side held their nerve as they now bid to battle it out for the trophy.

He said: “We are a very good side but we just have a habit of sometimes not getting over the line in big games, so it is nice to do it so convincingly on Sunday.

“That has been on of the frustrations for many years because we do have a good side and we should do a lot better than we do.”