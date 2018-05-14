Garstang still on top despite setback at Blackpool

Blackpool put the skids under Garstang’s fine start to the Northern League Division One season on Saturday.

Paul Danson’s men moved to within a point of the Riversiders at the top of the table after having the better of their clash at Stanley Park.

Joshua Byrne hit 67 and Andy Furniss 52 as the home side posted 181-9. Ian Walling was the pick of the bowlers with 5-31.

South African professional Jovaun Van Wyngaardt (5-56) then took three early wickets as Garstang struggled to impose themselves with the bat.

A diligent 37 from Fayaz Ughradar and a knock of 33 from Mark Winstanley frustrated the home side’s quest for an outright victory as the Riversiders closed on 150-9.

Leyland’s mediocre start to the season continued as they were well beaten by St Annes at Fox Lane.

Henry Higson (43), Jamar Ifill (67) and Amar Ullah (48) all made significant contributions as the visitors posted 211 all out. Andrew Jacques returned figures of 6-40.

Leyland never looked like reaching their victory target as the were bowled out for 102, with Ullah (5-18) and Muhammad Imran-Sadiq (4-37) the executioners in chief.

Chorley were also comprehensively beaten in their trip to Fleetwood.

Dean Bell’s fine 75 enabled the home side to post a sizeable score of 193 all out. Gaurav Dhar took 3-50.

In reply, Chorley were routed for just 95 off 28.2 overs. Bell claimed three catches and one stumping while Neels Bergh claimed 5-17.

Preston remain firmly rooted at the bottom of the table after picking up just three points from their opening four games of the season.

Abdul Rehman Shah’s men were outclassed by Netherfield at Parkside Road at the weekend.

Three wickets apiece for Nathan Chambers, Harrison Cox and Marc Hadwin contributed to the visitors’ paltry total of 80 all out.

Jitendra Kumar top scored with 26. Rizwan Patel took two wickets for Preston, but the home side cantered to victory with John Boyle finishing unbeaten on 30.

Fulwood and Broughton are still looking for their fist win of the season .They were well beaten by Barrow at the Ernest Pass Memorial Ground. Rana Shiv hit 30 and Richard Turner 41, but the visitors were all out for 109. Gary Collins took 5-36.

Matthew Smith’s 3-27 proved to be in vain as the home side edged to victory with three wicket to spare.

In the final match of the weekend, Tommy Clough’s brilliant 6-17 handed Morecambe a big 78-run win over Penrith at Woodhill Lane.

The home side posted 123 all out thanks to useful contributions from Luke Jongwe (25), Ryan Pearson (23) and Reuben Orr (28). Clough then ran through the visitors’ card as they were all out for 45.