Garstang settling in to Northern League

Garstang maintained their winning start to life in the Northern League, beating Morecambe by seven wickets.

Last year’s Palace Shield champions bowled the hosts out for 91 and chased down their target in 32 overs.

Morecambe, given first use of their Woodhill Lane track, struggled against the Garstang bowling attack with skipper Ryan Pearson top scoring with 20.

Danny Gilbert took 4-26, Fayaz Ughradar 3-16 and Travis Pieters 2-10.

The visitors were 93-3 in reply, with opening pair Michael Walling and Tom Wells laying the foundations with knocks of 21 and 18.

Michael Wellings, batting at four, struck an unbeaten 23 to see them home and dry.

Fulwood and Broughton lost by eight wickets against Blackpool. Batting first, F&B were 147 all out, Matthew Smith hitting 36.

Blackpool replied with 153-2, Joshua Boyne scoring an unbeaten 56 and Jovaun Van Wyngaardt 43 not out.

Chorley enjoyed their visit to Cumbria, winning by 73 runs at Barrow. Asked to bat first, Chorley were 127 all out, Gayan Maneeshan top scoring with 35.

It was not the greatest total to defend but Chorley did so emphatically.

They skittled Barrow out for 54, Edwin Moulton returning fine figures of 6-4 and James Lee 3-20.

Leyland were in Cumbria too, earning a winning draw at Penrith.

Electing to bat, they were 204-7, Karl Cross hitting 12 boundaries on his way to a knock of 76.

Penrith were 191-8, Ross Bretherton taking 5-51.

There was a four-wicket defeat for Preston against Fleetwood at West Cliff.

Preston were 159-8 after being asked to bat, Khuram Khurshud hitting 54.

Fleetwood replied with 164-6 to clinch victory.