Garstang sailing in unchartered waters in Northern League

Mark Walling admits it is difficult to know how his Garstang team will fare this season in the Northern League Division One.

The Riversiders are in unchartered waters after last season’s Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division title success allowed them to move up a level.

Whether this season is just a fight for survival or a tilt at the top, Walling does not know, but he and his team-mates are looking forward to the challenge before them.

Last weekend, they got their campaign off to the best possible start by ironically beating Fulwood and Broughton – the team they were promoted with last year.

“It’s hard to gauge how we will do, especially playing Fulwood and Broughton first game ,” said Walling.

“We are going a little bit into the unknown really. We just have to take each game as it comes and then assess where we are after the first six games.

“I think only then will we have a better idea of how we will do. We’re kind of testing the waters really.

“We are quite a young team – I think our oldest player is 31.

“We have got a good group and a good mix of lads – hopefully we will do pretty well.

“We won the Palace Shield last year and when we have played Northern League teams in the cup over the last few years, we have done pretty well.”

Garstang travel to Morecambe this weekend and Walling is looking forward to the club’s first away game.

“Hopefully we will take the momentum from the win over Fulwood and Broughton into the game,” he added.

“It will be a good away game for us – it’s a nice ground. We are looking forward to it.”

The Riversiders are set bolster their squad by the addition of all-rounder Fayaz Ughradar from Liverpool Competition outfit Lytham.

“We have signed Fayaz from Lytham. He is an all-rounder who will strengthen our side,” Walling said.

“I played with him at Lancashire Under-19s level and he’s a good player.”