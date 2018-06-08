Garstang captain feeling positive despite first Northern League defeat

Mark Walling is pleased with how Garstang have adapted to life in the Northern Premier League.

The Riverside outfit have won four and drawn two of their opening seven games since promotion from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

Last week’s defeat against Fleetwood was their first league reverse of the summer.

Part of the reasoning behind Garstang making the move to a new division was to take on another challenge as well as play against some different teams.

Garstang skipper Walling said: “We’ve done reasonably well so far, and although we’ve found it a challenge, we’re thoroughly enjoying it.

“We knew it was going to be a step up in terms of competing, with every game being harder. We knew what we were letting ourselves in for but we’re in a decent position and it’s everything we thought it was going to be.

“We’ve got games coming up against a couple of teams who are near the bottom so, if we can take maximum points against them, it will push us further up the league.”

Garstang face the long trip to Barrow tomorrow in search of more points.

South African pro Travis Pieters has made a good impact with 22 wickets so far and could be joined in the first XI tomorrow by compatriot Coen Oosthuysen.

Having played a big part of last year’s success in the Palace Shield, Oosthuysen has been turning out for the second XI.

Walling said: “We are hoping Coen will be allowed to play on Saturday.

“He’s our overseas amateur but he needs a police clearance certificate and he didn’t get his before he came over.”