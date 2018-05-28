Five-star Sam ensures Croston stay top

Croston’s excellent start to the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division season continued as they made it five wins out of six at the weekend.

The men from Westhead Road remain three points clear at the top of the table after a three-wicket win over South Shore at Mad Nook.

The home side batted first and posted a competitive total of 145 all out.

Max Cowell-Makin was the mainstay of the innings with a well-crafted half-century. He was given able support by Ashley Perera, who made 28.

Sam Marsh was the pick of the bowlers, taking 5-39 while Callum Mcilveen and Keith Marsh both chipped in with two wickets apiece.

In reply, Croston reached their victory target in the 42nd over. Stand-in skipper Ian Dickinson top scored with 38 and Lewis Bland contributed 30. Darren Knight took 4-45.

Longridge remain hot on the heels of the leaders after getting the better of Vernon Carus by 37 runs at Factory Lane.

After being asked to bat first, the visitors posted a sizeable total of 194-6. James Whitehead finished unbeaten on 51 and Joshua Mullin struck 31.

In reply, Vernons looked like they were heading for victory with Wes Royle (35) and Ben Duerdan (31) batting well. However, Ian Simpson proved to be the matchwinner.

He finished with figures of 6-42 off 12.4 over as the home side were bowled out for 157.

Eccleston are back up to fourth in the table after a fine win over in-form Kendal at Doctors Lane.

The visitors decided to bat first after winning the toss and their score of 147 was largely down to scores of 28 from Edward Price and Ben Phillips.

Despite Saeed Bariwala’s three wickets, Eccleston reached their victory target inside 38 overs with five wickets to spare. Thomas Wilkinson hit a brilliant 64 off just 62 ball, while Matthew Ashcroft’s more watchful score of 47 ensured the win for the home side.

Lancaster – recently relegated from the Northern League – look like they are starting to find their feet in the Palace Shield.

They went third after a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Penwortham at Middleforth Green.

Only Phil Chapple (43) and Jack Aspden (53 not out) reached double figures as the home side posted 136 all out. Ben Simm took 5-36.

In reply, the visitors cruised to victory inside 27 overs with Sandy Richards unbeaten on 70.

New Longton thrashed Great Eccleston by a huge 221 runs. Mohsin Modhi (63), Chris Walker (45) and Munaf Bavla (43) helped the hosts post 285-7. In reply, the visitors were all out for 64 with Samuel Steeple taking 5-13 and Paul Haydock 3-33.

In the final match of the weekend, Thornton Cleveleys routed Torrisholme by 10 wickets at Illawala. Jordan Beech took 6-33 as the visitors were dismissed for a paltry 114.

The hosts raced to victory off just 15 overs with openers Jon Eade (63) and Joshua Vincent (36) in fine form.