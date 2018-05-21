Derby joy for Penwortham against neighbours Vernon Carus

Have your say

Penwortham claimed local bragging rights with victory against neighbours Vernon Carus in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

They won by five wickets in a high-scoring clash at Middleforth which produced 472 runs.

Vernons elected to bat first after winning the toss and put a commanding 235-4 on the board in 45 overs.

Opening pair Ian Dunn and Mark Hardiker scored the bulk of the runs.

Dunn hit 78 and Hardiker 77, with Wes Royle – batting at three – struck an unbeaten 41 off just 49 deliveries.

Andrew Sidgreaves took 2-63, claiming both openers.

In reply, Penwortham lost both openers quickly but the hosts recovered and went on to claim victory with some solid scoring.

Jack Armer top-scored with a knock of 60 off 73 balls, before the runs started to come fast and furiously.

Ed Duckworth struck an unbeaten 57 and Ian Stopford was not out on 43 – the pair seeing Penwortham home in style with four overs to spare.

Croston went top of the Premier Division thanks to a two-wicket victory at Great Eccleston.

Great Ecc elected to have first use of their Hall Lane track and posted 181-8.

It was a target Croston chased down inside 41 overs, helped by a fine unbeaten knock down the order from Jake Parsons.

Batting at eight, Parsons struck 10 fours and two sixes on his way to 64 off 68 balls.

Harry Barker joined him at the crease to hit 20 not out as Croston reached 183-8.

They knocked Longridge off the top, last week’s leaders losing at home to Kendal.

Longridge were 113-8, Ian Simpson their top scorer with an unbeaten 34.

In reply, Kendal needed less than 31 overs to complete a successful chase.

Ben Phillips hit 47 not out as the visitors posted 116-4.

At Lune Road, Lancaster were three-wicket winners over Eccleston.

Batting first, Eccleston were bowled out for 121.

Peter Cummings was their top scorer with 25, Matthew Ashcroft hitting 21 further up the order.

Cummings then took 5-28 as wickets fell in Lancaster’s top order.

But Faizan Khan, Lee Sparks and Ben Simm all had knocks in the high 20s to steer the home side on course to victory.

New Longton won their visit to Thornton Cleveleys by four wickets.

They bowled out the home side for 170, Chris Hadfield taking 3-28.

Lee Bolton hit nine fours and three sixes on his way to a knock of 63 in the visitors’ successful chase.

They posted 173-6 in 40.5 overs, Adam Gillibrand and Paul Haydock both unbeaten on 29.

South Shore won by 74 runs against Torrisholme, Nathan Bolus scoring 44 off 54 deliveries.