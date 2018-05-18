Croston captain a happy man after strong start to Palace Shield season

Croston captain Lee Childs admits he cannot have too many complaints after his team’s fine start to the new season.

The men from Westhead Road have won three out of their opening four league games to go second in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division table.

After taking on the two teams relegated from the Northern League in their opening two fixtures – beating Kendal but losing to Lancaster – Croston have really hit top form in their past two games.

They enjoyed a comprehensive 50-run win over New Longton and then a terrific all-round performance last Saturday saw them sweep aside Torrisholme.

Croston posted a score of well over 200 when they batted and then Childs (4-45) and young Aussie ace Callum McIIveen (4-38) got to work with the ball.

“I am a little disappointed it’s not four out of four,” said Childs. “Unfortunately we could not make enough runs at Lancaster, but the boys have gelled really well together.

“It was a bit strange playing the two Northern League teams in our first two games.

“They were unknown to us and we did not know quite what to expect.

“We got out of jail against Kendal. However to take three wins out of four, I would have taken that at the start of the season.

“Saturday was a great all-round performance. Callum McIlveen was outstanding and is a real find for us.

“I think he could be the turning point for us if we are to finish in the top half of the table or higher.”

Croston travel to Great Eccleston this weekend and Childs is hoping for better luck at Hall Lane than they have had in the past.

“We always look forward to going to Great Eccleston, but don’t always look forward to the trip back,” said Childs, who will miss this weekend’s game.

“They are a bit of bogey side for us. Every time we go there, we can’t seem to get a win.

“So it’s going to be a tough game. They have had a decent start and the top half of the table is shaping up nicely.”

NORTHERN LEAGUE DIVISION ONE: Barrow v Netherfield, Blackpool v Fleetwood, Chorley v Leyland, Fulwood and Broughton v Penrith, Garstang v St Annes, Preston v Morecambe.

MOORE AND SMALLEY PALACE SHIELD PREMIER DIVISION: Great Eccleston v Croston, Lancaster v Eccleston, Longridge v Kendal, Penwortham v Vernon Carus, Thornton Cleveleys v New Longton, Torrisholme v South Shore.