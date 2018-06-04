Cricket: Luckless Preston are still propping-up the rest

Preston remain rooted to the foot of the Northern League after an eight-wicket defeat to Penrith at West Cliff.

They have lost all seven league games this season and have just three bonus points to show for their efforts.

Asked to bat first, Preston were 91 all out in 24.5 overs.

After losing their upper order cheaply, they rallied briefly as Asif Mahmood hit 26 and Jitendra Patel 21.

But the wickets continued to tumble, with Greg Hall and Jonathan Osborne sharing nine of them.

Penrith knocked off the runs in 20 overs to claim the win, opener Ashwin Hebbar hitting an unbeaten 57.

Chorley suffered defeat to St Annes at Windsor Park, losing by five wickets.

They were 174 all out after batting first, Alex Howarth hitting 43 and Will Moulton 40.

Howarth and Moulton pushed the score along after overseas amateur Wian Van Zyl and professional Gayan Maneeshan had been out for low scores.

Jamar Ifill took 4-62 and Tom Higson 3-56 for St Annes.

The visitors were 176-5 in reply, meeting their target in 41 overs.

Nathan Armstrong’s 79 at the top of the order played a big part in the chase, with Amar Ullah adding 35.

Four of the five wickets were claimed by Ed Moulton who finished with 4-40.

League leaders Blackpool were 102-run winners over Leyland.

They amassed 203-9 after batting first at Stanley Park, Andy Furniss hitting 61. Andrew Makinson took 4-50 and Karl Cross 2-57.

Leyland were dismissed for 101, Blackpool’s attack having too much for them.

Garstang were beaten at Fleetwood by 102 runs.

The hosts were 195-6 after being put in, Adam Sharrocks top scoring with an unbeaten 59 off just 52 deliveries.

Neels Bergh struck a half-century too, hitting 55.

Garstang were 93 all out in reply, Matthew Crowther hitting 25.

Fulwood and Broughton suffered a 132-run defeat to Netherfield at Parkside Road.

Netherfield put 239-5 on the board after being asked to bat first, Josh Dixon hitting 93 and Bradley Earl 83 not out.

F&B were all out for 107 in reply, Rana Thakur their top scorer with 41.

Barrow won by 81 runs against Morecambe.

The Cumbrians were 190 all out – Ryan Roelofsen top scoring with 75.

They then dismissed their visitors for 109.