Chorley maintain perfect record in T20 Cup

Chorley are in pole position to win their T20 group after thumping Leyland at the weekend.

It was Leyland’s turn to host local rivals Preston and Chorley in their Readers T20 South Two group.

But despite dispatching Preston, Leyland could not stop Chorley’s charge as they built on their double home win over Preston and Leyland in the first round with a resounding second-game victory.

Leyland stormed to a nine-wicket win in their first clash of the day at the Stanning Memorial Ground.

They squeezed Preston to a score of just 73-9, with Umar Waheed and Ross Bretherton picking up three wickets each.

And the Leyland duo went on to star with the bat after Karl Cross was caught and bowled by Jitendra Kumar for four.

Bretherton stole the show, racing to 48 with two sixes as he and Waheed (16 not out) chased down the target in just 8.4 overs.

But Leyland were to taste defeat in the later game, and Chorley now head to the final round of games at Preston, on June 17, unbeaten.

Leyland opened the batting this time but their bid to post a big score faltered early on when they lost Bretherton, Cross and Waheed in quick succession.

Ian Farrington hit 40 and Kurtis Watson added 20, but Chorley’s bowlers had restricted Leyland to just five boundaries as they posted 104-9.

And Chorley eased past the target, losing just Stuart Naden for 17 as Wian Van Zyl 43 and Gayan Maneeshan 42 guided them to victory.

In North Two, Garstang hopes of success look to be over after they suffered their third defeat on the spin on Sunday.

Having lost both of their home games earlier this month, they needed to beat Fulwood and Broughton at Highfield.

However, they were beaten by 11 runs, chasing 139 for victory.

F&B pro Simon Kerrigan had struck an unbeaten 61 as the hosts closed on 138-8.

In reply, the Riversiders were in all sorts of trouble but a decent stand between Mark Winstanley (37) and Travis Pieters (31 not out) gave them hope, but Richard Turner’s three wickets swung the match F&B’s way. The home side were unable to repeat that success in their second match as Morecambe secured a 15-run win. Luke Jongwe’s unbeaten half-century enabled the visitors to close on 125-6.

F&B were all out 110 in their response. Mark Smith top scored with 30 and Jamie Cassidy took 3-15.

Elsewhere, Fleetwood made home advantage count Group South One. They overcame Blackpool by four wickets, and St Annes by 47 runs.

In North One, Netherfield got the better of Barrow and Penrith by 15 and 60 runs respectively.