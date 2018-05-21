Chorley are thwarted despite Wian century

A magnificent century from overseas ace Wian Van Zyl was not enough to see Chorley claim an outright win over derby rivals Leyland at the weekend.

The South African ace smashed nine sixes and 11 fours on his way to a brilliant 134 in the Northern League Division One.

He was handed some excellent support from professional Gayam Maneeshan (34) and skipper Andrew Holdsworth (36) as the home side closed on 267-8.

Will and Andrew Jacques were the pick of the bowlers, with the latter taking 3-59 and the former returning figures of 3-68.

In reply, Leyland never got close to challenging Chorley’s total, although they were able to frustrate the hosts’ bowling attack. Umar Waheed batted well for his 62, while James Rounding’s unbeaten knock of 44 enabled Leyland to close on 186-7. Joe Barker took 3-13.

Fulwood and Broughton finally picked up their first win of the season when they got the better of Penrith at Highfield to move out of the relegation places.

Despite Greg Hall’s 6-48 and Samuel Hall’s 3-43, F&B were able to post a sizeable score of 192 all out off 50 overs. Rana Shiv struck 38, Charlie Rossiter chipped in with 35, while professional Simon Kerrigan scored 32.

Matthew Smith then took 4-19 as the visitors were reduced to 36-5 in reply.

Some late order runs from Alister Craig (25) and Samuel (19) pushed Penrith’s score into three figures, but they were all out for 117, handing F&B victory by 75 runs.

Previous leaders Garstang slipped to fourth in the table after they were beaten by St Annes at the Riverside.

After being asked to bat first, a knock of 40 from Michael Walling and an unbeaten 39 from Matthew Crowther helped the home side close on 186-7. Amar Ullah took 3-41.

Ullah then showed his class with the bat, hitting 54 not out as St Annes cruised to victory for the loss four wickets. Mohamed Nadeem also scored a half-century.

Rock-bottom Preston’ suffered another humiliating defeat this time at the hands of Morecambe at West Cliff.

Luke Pearson (97) and Luke Jongwe (56) helped the visitors post a huge 237-3 and the hosts were skittled for a paltry 61 with Jamie Cassidy (4-23) the pick of the bowlers.

Blackpool moved to the top of the table after recording a three-wicket win over Fleetwood at Stanley Park. Dean Bell top scored with 46 as the visitors closed on 174-6

In reply, a fine unbeaten knock of 62 saw the home side to victory with 10 overs to spare.

The Cumbrian derby saw Netherfield take the honours by eight wickets at Barrow. Ben Barrow hit 71 not out as the visitors comfortably chased down Barrow’s score of 132 all out.