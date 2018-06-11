Big-scoring Maneeshan cannot prevent defeat

A knock of 97 from Gayan Maneeshan was in vain as Chorley slipped to defeat at Netherfield in the Northern League Premier Division.

The pro’s big knock came off 116 balls and saw him hit nine fours and two sixes.

But the Parkside Road clash was hit by the weather with Netherfield managing to chase down an adjusted target.

Chorley had elected to bat after winning the toss and put 238-9 on the board.

Maneeshan batted at three and pushed the score along at a good rate before he fell to Matt Jackson.

The loss of 10 overs to rain in the second innings saw Netherfield’s target revised to 215 from 40 overs.

They reached that with 14 balls to spare, a rapid-fire 34 not out from Lewis Edge off 17 deliveries seeing them home.

Leyland won on their visit to Fulwood and Broughton by two wickets.

F&B elected first use of their Highfield track and were 150 all out in 49.3 overs.

Skipper Matthew Smith was their top scorer with 29, Chris Brookes hitting 24.

Ross Bretherton and Umar Waheed took three wickets apiece for the visitors.

Leyland were made to work for the win, reaching their target in the last over.

Kurtis Watson hit 41 and Ian Farrington 25, Leyland posting 152-8.

F&B’s Arbab Munir took 4-32 and Brookes 2-18.

Garstang lost at Barrow by 17 runs. The hosts were 125-8 in their 50 overs, Garstang’s Coen Oosthuysen marking his return to first XI with four wickets.

In reply, Garstang were 108 all out in 35.5 overs.

The bulk of the runs were scored by Michael Walling and Ian Walling.

Michael hit 43 at the top of the order, Ian unbeaten on 40 batting at nine.

The bottom-versus-top clash went the way of form, leaders Blackpool beating Preston at West Cliff.

Batting first after winning the toss, Preston were 117 all out in 40 overs.

Jitendra Kumar was the hosts’ top scorer with a knock of 28, while Haroon Patel hit five fours on his way to 24.

Blackpool posted 118-3 to win by seven wickets, Joshua Boyne hitting an unbeaten 54 off 60 balls.

Asif Mahmood claimed two wickets, including that of pro Jovaun Van Wyngaardt.

Morecambe beat St Annes by seven runs in a tight finish at Woodhill Lane.

They were 162 all out after choosing to bat first, Luke Jongwe hitting 59 and Mark Woodhead 30.

St Annes got close in their chase but lost the lost wicket to a run out – they were 155 all out in the 48th over.

Jamar Ifill top-scored with 61 and Thomas Bradley was unbeaten on 21.

Fleetwood’s Neels Bergh was the league’s big scorer, hitting a mighty unbeaten 107 in his side’s three-wicket win at Penrith. He hit 15 fours and faced 86 deliveries.

Following his heroics in the Northern League the previous day, a magnificent century for pro Gayan Maneeshan saw Chorley progress to round three of the Lancashire Cricket Board Knockout Cup.

The Sri Lanka ace finished unbeaten on 112 – hitting seven boundaries and five sixes – at Windsor Park as the hosts racked-up the runs.

Kyle Dixon hit a run-a-ball 51 and Stuart Naden struck 48 off 44 balls as Chorley closed on 299-5.

It was a damage limitation exercise for Eccleston as soon as Edwin Moulton ripped out their top order. He took 4-23 as the visitors limped to 98 all out off 21.5 overs. Tom Langshaw providing some resistance with 34.

Leyland are also through to round three after securing victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

In a rain-affected tie, the visitors secured victory on the Duckworth Lewis Method.

They had earlier won the toss and elected to bat, compiling a sizeable 209 all out off 39.1 overs.

Ross Bretherton top scored with 46 – hitting five fours and one six – and he was given able support by Andrew Makinson (37).

Cole Hayman took 3-22 and Tom Lawson returned figures of 4-31 for the home side.

In reply, Burnley had reached 94-4 off 28 overs when the weather brought a premature end to proceedings – handing Leyland victory.

Qasim Shah struck a fine half-century for the hosts, but it proved to be in vain.

Fulwood and Broughton’s interest in the competition was ended by Denton St Lawrence via the Duckworth Lewis Method.

F&B had manage to post a score of 205 all out thanks in the main to Simon Kerrigan’s 77 and a half-century from Matthew Smith. Kyle O’Reilly took 4-46.

Set a revised target of 163 from 30 overs, Denton eased home for the loss of four wickets and more than three overs to spare. Ryan Waterhouse struck 51 and Lahiru Jayakody finished unbeaten on 48.

Penwortham are also out after they were beaten by Todmorden at Centre Vale. The visitors posted 165-7, with Alex Ryding top scoring with 39.

However, the home side cruised to victory for the loss of six wickets, despite Samuel Jones taking 3-35. Andrew Sutcliffe hit 39.