Leyland are depleted for the visit of Northern League leaders

Paul Danson’s men are the runaway leaders and look a sure bet to be crowned champions at the end of the campaign.

But a win for Leyland this weekend at Fox Lane could offer teams such as Longridge, Lancaster and Garstang a glimmer of hope at the top.

However, the task facing Leyland – whose game at Fleetwood last weekend was postponed due to an coronavirus outbreak among the hosts – is going to be even more difficult bearing in mind they are likely to be without a professional.

Ross Bretherton

David Makinson’s men have had to muddle through the season signing sub-professionals after their pursuit of a paid man at the start of the season was ruined by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the early games they had to make do without one and that will be the case once again this weekend.

“It’s going to be difficult going into game against Blackpool without a pro,” said Makinson.

“We are struggling to find one. Our former player Ross Bretherton was going to play as our professional because Cherry Tree have not got a game, but he’s hurt his knee.

“Blackpool have been the best side by a long way and I think they will win it.

“It will be nice if we can find a pro because it will give us a better chance of winning, but we’ve still got quite a few experienced players in our line-up.

“We go into every game thinking we have the chance of winning. We have just got to go in there and give it our best shot.”

Weekend fixtures

Northern League Division One: Chorley v St Annes, Garstang v Fulwood & Broughton, Kendal v Morecambe, Lancaster v Fleetwood, Leyland v Blackpool, Netherfield v Longridge.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division: Barrow v Fylde, Great Eccleston v Eccleston, Penrith v Preston, Penwortham v Croston, Thornton Cleveleys v South Shore, Vernon Carus v Kirkham & Wesham.