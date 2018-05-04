Tough day for Lancashire’s bowlers

Marcus Trescothick and George Bartlett both made centuries as Somerset dominated the opening day of their Specsavers County Championship match against Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford.

Trescothick made exactly 100 while Bartlett contributed 110 as the visitors finished on 321-5.

However, while Bartlett was celebrating his maiden first-class century, Trescothick’s 100 was marred by the ankle injury he sustained five runs short of the landmark.

After playing a ball from Matt Parkinson defensively on the leg side the 42-year-old suddenly collapsed and needed the help of a runner to get to his century off 137 balls.

Trescothick was then caught at the wicket by Dane Vilas off Liam Livingstone when attempting to cut the very next ball he received.

Bartlett, however, continued very coolly, reaching his hundred off 189 balls with 12 fours and a six, and was only dismissed when a very sharp edge off Joe Mennie was brilliantly caught by Livingstone.

Somerset’s dominance of the day had begun when skipper Tom Abell won the toss and opted to have first use of what looks to be a good batting wicket.

The only batsman dismissed in the morning session was Matt Renshaw (21) when he clipped Tom Bailey off his legs, only to sky a straightforward catch to Jordan Clark.

Earlier, Bailey had conceded 29 runs off his opening three overs, 16 more than in his entire 19-over spell in the second innings against Surrey earlier in the week.

Somerset’s batsmen continued to prosper in the afternoon session although they were helped by Steven Croft dropping a ferocious cut off Trescothick the ball after lunch and Shivnarine Chanderpaul shelling a much easier chance when Bartlett was 69.

The other Somerset wicket to fall was that of James Hildreth, who was caught by Clark off Mennie for five to leave Somerset on 215-3.

Bartlett and Abell then added 79 for the fourth wicket before the dismissal of the 20-year-old Somerset freshman.

Abell and Steve Davies then looked to be steering their side safely to stumps until Davies was caught by Vilas off Clark’s final ball of the day as Abell finished on 48 not out.

The most successful Lancashire bowler on a tough day for Livingstone’s men was Mennie, who finished with 2-59.

The significant news for home supporters was that England opener Haseeb Hameed had been left out of the Lancashire side.

Both Hameed and Graham Onions were omitted in order to make room for both Parkinson and England seamer James Anderson, who – with his hair dyed blond – had a quiet day, taking 0-70 from 19 overs.