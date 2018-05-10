Time out of firing line will do Haseeb Hameed good says Lancashire’s assistant coach

Lancashire assistant coach Mark Chilton believes Haseeb Hameed will benefit from time out of the spotlight as he bids to return to form.

Hameed was left out of the Red Rose side for their most recent County Championship draw against Somerset at Old Trafford, which left the county still searching for their first win of 2018.

The Bolton-born opening batsman, 21, has not scored a first-class or Championship century since August 2016 when he scored two in the same match against Roses rivals Yorkshire.

They came as part of a stunning run of form which catapulted him into England’s team for three winter Test Matches in India before a broken little finger ended his tour early.

Since then, there has been constant talk surrounding his return to international cricket despite a run of low scores.

This season, in six first-class or Championship innings, Hameed has posted 5, 3, 19, 8, 1 and 4.

Against Somerset, centurion Keaton Jennings and Alex Davies opened the batting, while Hameed played second-team cricket.

“Has, at the minute, is the unlucky batsman to miss out,” said Chilton.

“It’s no reflection on him as an individual.

“We know he’s still a player of high potential, but we have to be fair to all of the other players in the team.

“I think with Has, the sooner it all quietens down and you just let Has play and work hard to get runs for Lancashire, he will get the rewards from that.

“We’ve had probably more selection headaches in these first four games than I have had in my whole career.”

Lancashire face Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge from Friday in their fifth game of the summer having been beaten by Notts in the season opener at Old Trafford last month.

This clash will see England pair Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad go up against each other before the series against Pakistan later this month.