Steven Croft puts pen to paper on new Lancashire CCC contract

Lancashire CCC have announced that all-rounder Steven Croft has signed a one-year contract with the club.

His deal will include some coaching with the Red Rose age-group sides and the Academy throughout the season.

The 34 year-old joined the Red Rose Academy in 2003 and made his first class debut two years later.

He has played for the club in every season since and holds an English record of 148 consecutive appearances for Lancashire Lightning in domestic T20 cricket.

Croft has made 165 first class, 147 List A and 173 T20 appearances during his Lancashire career and was awarded a testimonial year in 2018 where he raised money for Fylde coast children’s hospice Brian House and the Professional Cricketers Association’s Benevolent Fund.

The Blackpool-born all-rounder wrote his name into Lancashire folklore in 2011 when he hit the winning runs to secure Lancashire’s first County Championship title in 77 years, against Somerset at Taunton.

Four years later, as stand-in captain, he steered them to a maiden T20 Blast title after beating Northamptonshire Steelbacks at Edgbaston.

He was then appointed Lancashire’s permanent captain a year later following Tom Smith’s retirement.

Croft said: “I am extremely proud and excited to extend my stay at this great club.

“Playing cricket for Lancashire has never been a job to me, but a passion. I could never see myself playing for anyone else. I’m entering my 15th year as a professional at the club and I want to finish my career as a Lancashire player.

“At this stage of my career, while I feel like I’ve got a lot to offer as a player, it’s important that I start looking at opportunities following my playing career, so to have the chance to further my coaching experience while still playing is something that was very important to me.

“I’m really looking forward to the 2019 season and we’re all determined to get promoted back to Division One in the Specsavers County Championship and challenge on both fronts with the white ball.”

Head coach Glen Chapple added: “Crofty has been a terrific servant and we’re thrilled he’s signed a new contract.

“We need a balance of youth and experience within the squad and I believe he’s still got a massive part to play, not only in winning games for Lancashire but also in helping develop our younger players.

“He leads by example and gives everything he’s got for the county and it’s great that he will be helping out with the club’s age group sides and Academy.”