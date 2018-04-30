Simon Kerrigan takes up Lancashire coaching role as he bids to find form

Simon Kerrigan is to take up a coaching role with Lancashire as he bids to regain his form on the field.

The Preston spinner has not played for the Red Rose’s first or second XI this season having finished the 2017 campaign on loan at Northamptonshire.

The 28-year-old, who played one Test for England against Australia in 2013, is currently playing for Fulwood & Broughton in their first year in the Northern League.

Kerrigan will assist the Lancashire coaches at all levels from first team to representative age-group cricket for the immediate future.

He said: “My form hasn’t been at the level that it needs to be for a while now and after discussions with head coach Glen Chapple and the cricket management team at the club, we have all agreed that I will remain part of the playing squad and assist with coaching across all areas of Lancashire cricket for the time being.”

Lancashire’s director of cricket, Paul Allott said: “We respect Simon’s situation and the club are committed and eager to support him in the coaching opportunities that will present themselves across the county this coming summer and to help him return to what he feels is an acceptable level of form.”