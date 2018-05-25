Rain brings early end to Lancashire's clash with Warwickshire at Blackpool

Only half an hour’s play was possible at Blackpool as rain brought an early end to Lancashire’s Royal London One-Day Cup clash with Warwickshire on Friday.

Lancashire cricket fans came out in force but rain won the day

The first shower of the day delayed the start by half an hour with the Red Rose then reaching 50-1 in 8.2 overs before the players were forced from the field.

Having gone off at 12.04pm the rain worsened as the day went on with no further play possible, the game officially abandoned shortly before 5pm.

The no result means both North Group sides take one point.

The visitors had won the toss and elected to bowl with Keaton Jennings and Alex Davies making a bright start with the bat for Lancashire.

Both found the boundary with regularity, Davies taking 14 from the seventh over of the match from Keith Barker as the opening pair put on 50 at the top of the order.

He was to fall for a run-a-ball 22 shortly afterwards though, pulling Henry Brookes’ second ball to Aaron Thomason in the deep in what turned out to be the final action of the day.

In-form Jennings hit four fours in his unbeaten 23 with Karl Brown only having time to make his way to the crease before rain brought a halt to proceedings after just 34 minutes.

Lancashire, who have won just one of their four games in the 50-over competition, are next in action at Worcestershire on Sunday.