New skipper signs extended Lancashire deal

Newly-appointed Lancashire Cricket Club captain Liam Livingstone has signed an extended contract at Old Trafford until the end of the 2021 season.

Livingstone said: “I’m thrilled to sign a new long-term contract with Lancashire. I’m very privileged to play for the Red Rose and it’s something I thoroughly enjoy.

“Playing cricket for this club is all I’ve ever wanted to do and I’m determined to help Lancashire win more trophies. The club has shown great faith in me throughout my career and I hope to return the favour by putting in some match-winning performances for the side over the next few years.”

Livingstone starred for the England Lions last winter in Sri Lanka and he matched a feat only Kevin Pietersen had achieved before, when he became the second batsman in the 35-year history of England B, England A and England Lions cricket to score a century in each innings of a first class match.

Livingstone went on to average over 50 in first class cricket in 2017, hitting 163 against Somerset before a double century against Warwickshire, while also making his England debut in a NatWest International T20 against South Africa in Taunton.

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple said: “We’re delighted that Liam has extended his future with the club. He is going to play an important role for Lancashire in the coming years.

“His rise over the last three years has been very impressive since making his debut in 2015, playing for England this year and recently being named Lancashire captain.

“He’s one of the most destructive batsmen in the country and to average over 50 this season in the Specsavers County Championship batting at three shows how much talent he’s got.”