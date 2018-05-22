More than one way to break into England one-day side insists Keaton Jennings

In-form Keaton Jennings believes there is more than one way for county players to force their way into England’s one-day side.

The Lancashire opener has raced out of the blocks at the start of this summer’s Royal London One-Day Cup which has seen the Red Rose county lose one and win one of their first two North Group matches ahead of facing Northamptonshire at Wantage Road on Wednesday.

Jennings has scored 209 runs in his two outings so far - 136 in last Thursday’s defeat against champions Notts Outlaws and 73 in beating former county Durham on Sunday.

The 25-year-old’s haul of runs leaves him just one behind Warwickshire’s Sam Hain who is the competition’s leading run-scorer so far.

Jennings played one-day cricket for the England Lions and the North side in the ECB’s North v South one-day series back in March when the players were addressed by members of the England management and given an outline of the aggressive playing style in place for captain Eoin Morgan and his side.

“There’s a formula England want to play in their one-day cricket,” said the Red Rose opener.

“But you can’t follow the template blindly because they can pick and choose the guys that they want in order to play a role.

“For us, I would say we need to be more about the template that Livvy (Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone) and Chappie (head coach Glen Chapple) decide we need to play.

“It’s about how the team want to play their cricket, whether you want to attack up front or be conservative.

“There’s a lot of different ways you can go about it.

“I opened last year for Durham in the 50-over comp and batted middle order for the Lions.

“I’m a massive team man. I want the team to win, to win trophies, be in and around that winning culture.

“If that means I don’t play, cool. If that means I open the batting, cool. If that means I bat nine, cool.

“As long as we’re winning games, hopefully I’ll keep developing my skills within that.”

Early North Group leaders Lancashire, who sit top courtesy of a very healthy net run-rate, will go in search of their second win from three matches against a Northants side who beat champions Notts away at Welbeck on Sunday.

All-rounder Luke Procter, a Championship winner with Lancashire in 2011 and a T20 Blast winner in 2015, is in line to face his home county for the first time since leaving Old Trafford in the winter.