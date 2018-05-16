Matt Parkinson ready to make an impact for Lancashire in 50-over cricket

Lancashire’s Matt Parkinson is hoping to make up for lost time in the forthcoming Royal London One-Day Cup having not yet made his List A debut for the Red Rose.

The England Lions leg-spinner has impressed in both County Championship and Twenty20 cricket since making his first-team bow in 2016, although his debut in the latter did not come until last year.

A stress fracture in his back ruled the 21-year-old out of the early stages of last summer, including the RL50 group stages, but he returned to fitness and impressed in the T20 Blast, prompting the England selectors to hand him a place in their squad for March’s one-day Lions series against West Indies A in Antigua.

They also picked him in the three-match North v South series in Barbados that followed where he was an ever-present in the North’s 2-1 win.

So, he heads into Thursday’s opener against defending champions Notts Outlaws at Old Trafford, televised and under lights (2pm), with 12 wickets from six List A appearances to his name.

“I was out injured for last year for most of the comp. I’d like to think that if I was fit, I’d have been in contention to play,” Parkinson said.

“The year before, I was only 19. It was frustrating last year that I didn’t get to play any, especially having gone on to do well in the Blast.

“But it’s been nice to play 50-over cricket for the Lions, the level up, and show that I can play that format.”

Parkinson returned a best haul of 4-26 as the Lions earned a consolatory win against West Indies A in Antigua, losing the series 2-1 - setting him up for those performances for the North.

“I thought I went quite well in the West Indies,” he said.

“The wickets in the West Indies are suited to spin. Their surfaces are getting more and more like the sub-continent. It turned in both Antigua and Barbados.

“It was just nice to be playing some 50-over cricket and judging yourself against some of the best players in the West Indies and the next up and coming crop in England.”

Lancashire have underachieved in 50-over cricket recently, having failed to reach a final since they lost the 2006 Cheltenham and Gloucester Trophy showpiece to Sussex.

Notts, in contrast, are not only defending champions of the RL50 but also of the T20 Blast.