Liam pens new deal at Old Trafford

Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone has signed a contract extension that will see him remain with the county until the end of the 2021 season.

The 24-year-old academy graduate is highly-rated within county circles, having amassed nearly 2,000 runs in 31 first-class matches at an average of 48.75 since making his debut last year.

He made his England bow in the Twenty20 international series against South Africa in June and was last month named the successor to Steven Croft as the Red Rose’s club captain.

Livingstone, currently in Australia on England Lions duty, said: “I’m thrilled to sign a new long-term contract with Lancashire.

“I’m very privileged to play for the Red Rose and it’s something I thoroughly enjoy.

“Playing cricket for this club is all I’ve ever wanted to do and I’m determined to help Lancashire win more trophies.

“The club has shown great faith in me throughout my career and I hope to return the favour by putting in some match-winning performances for the side over the next four years.”

Livingstone initially burst on to the scene in the limited-overs formats two years ago, playing a part in Lancashire going all the way in the 2015 Twenty20 Blast.

Head coach Glen Chapple said: “We’re delighted that Liam has extended his contract with the club. He is going to play an important role for Lancashire in the coming years.

“His rise over the last three years has been very impressive since making his debut in 2015, playing for England this year and having recently been named Lancashire captain.”