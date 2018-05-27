Last-ball agony for Red Rose in cup collision

Moeen Ali returned to county cricket with Worcestershire but was upstaged by centurion Daryl Mitchell as his side won a last-ball thriller against Lancashire in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Mitchell rescued the Rapids from 93 for six in pursuit of 255 in 48 overs as he reached his 100 off 117 balls with six fours.

He received sterling support from Ed Barnard in a stand of 58 and then skipper Joe Leach in an unbroken partnership of 104 in 17 overs.

Two runs were required from the final delivery but Joe Mennie delivered a wide and Mitchell and Leach scrambled the extra run to take the Rapids over the line.

It was their third win in four matches and dealt a big blow to Lancashire’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Lancashire had been put in to bat and Josh Tongue picked up a wicket with his first legitimate delivery as Keaton Jennings (five) nicked to first slip.

Alex Davies (27) went for an aggressive swing over mid-wicket and was caught behind off Charlie Morris but then Karl Brown and Liam Livingstone laid the foundations for the innings with a stand of 76 in 13 overs.

Livingstone went to his half-century off 48 balls with a six and three fours but after making 67 he fell victim to a full-length catch by keeper Ben Cox off Tongue as Lancs eventually reached 254-9.