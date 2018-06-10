Lancs bowler Jimmy Anderson faces six weeks on sidelines

England pace bowler Jimmy Anderson is to miss Lancashire’s next two matches as he rests a long-standing shoulder injury ahead of the forthcoming Test series with India.

Anderson will sit out the games against Worcestershire and Hampshire as part of a six-week period of rest in a bid to be ready to face the tourists in a five-match series which starts on August 1.

Anderson starred in the second Test against Pakistan at Headingley as England fought back to draw the series 1-1.

But he will now rest a shoulder injury which he has managed for some time.

“We have five Tests against India in a six-week period from August 1, which will be an intense and challenging period for all our bowlers,” said England coach Trevor Bayliss.

“Therefore it’s vital that we ensure Jimmy goes into that series in the best possible condition.

“Jimmy has to manage the issue with his right shoulder, and we’ve been advised that the best way for him to prepare for the India series is to take a six-week break from cricket now, initially to rest it and then to work slowly back to cricket.

“That six-week period covers Lancashire’s two Championship matches over the next three weeks. We will then monitor to see where Jimmy is at and ensuring he is ready for the India series.”

Anderson revealed earlier in the year that he had to manage his shoulder which causes him pain in everyday life.

As England struggled in the Ashes series in Australia, Anderson described how putting on a T-shirt or brushing his teeth could cause him pain and discomfort in the shoulder of his bowling arm.

Anderson was fit enough to take five wickets as England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs in Leeds but has since decided to take a break to rest his shoulder.