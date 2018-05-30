Lancashire's Jos Buttler to be rested for England's game against Scotland

Lancashire’s Jos Buttler will be rested for England’s one-day international against Scotland but will return to the squad to face Australia.

Having starred for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League the wicket-keeper batsman was recalled for the Test series against Pakistan.

The 27-year-old made a measured 67 in the second innings of the heavy defeat at Lord’s and is set to feature again in the game starting at Headingley on Friday.

After that he will be a key figure in England’s one-day side with the decision made to give him a break for the game against Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10.

Buttler will then be back however for the five-match series against Australia starting at the Oval on June 13.

Sam Billings will be included against Scotland to deputise behind the stumps.

Captain Eoin Morgan will be fit despite suffering a broken finger as he is expected to recover in time.

England squad v Scotland: Morgan (capt), Ali, Bairstow, Billings (wkt), Hales, Plunkett, Rashid, Root, Roy, Stokes, Willey, Woakes, Wood

England squad v Australia: Morgan (capt), Ali, Bairstow, Buttler (wkt), Curran, Hales, Plunkett, Rashid, Root, Roy, Stokes, Willey, Woakes, Wood