Lancashire lose out to Yorkshire in 50-over classic at Old Trafford

Lancashire and Yorkshire played out a record-breaking 50-over match to remember but the White Rose came out on top at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Blistering centuries from Adam Lyth and David Willey kept Yorkshire on course for Royal London one-day Cup knockout cricket.

The Vikings set a target of 380 and won – by 16 runs with an over remaining – for the fourth time in seven matches to move third in the North Group, although the already eliminated hosts gave them a scare.

Liam Livingstone and Keaton Jennings hit 79 and 69 as Lancashire reached the 25-over mark at 215-2 before falling to 363 all out, including 21 needed off the last two overs with two wickets left.

Lancashire captain Livingstone said: “It was a great game of cricket.

“On that pitch we weren’t happy with the way we fielded. We were a long way below par. We got put under pressure and those two (Lyth and Willey) played really well.

David Willey smashed 131 from 95 balls as Yorkshire won the Roses clash at Old Trafford

“We have an inexperienced side, so the younger boys will learn from that.

“We got ourselves into a winning position though and couldn’t quite get over the line, so it’s disappointing, but we are pretty happy with the way that we’ve fought right until the end.

“It’s exciting that we haven’t played to our potential yet and we’ve looked a very good side. Looking forward, we have an explosive batting order and it’s good to see.”

If Yorkshire beat Northants at Headingley tomorrow, with Joe Root available, they would secure qualification later this month.

Their 379-7 after electing to bat was their highest ever List A score against county opposition.

It was built around a 235 second-wicket partnership between left-handers Lyth and Willey.

Lyth recorded a career best 144 off 132 balls and Willey 131 off 95. The pair united for 33 overs to advance from 12-1. Willey later finished with 4-59 from 9.5 overs.

Their partnership was Yorkshire’s highest for the second wicket in List A cricket and the highest for any partnership by either side in Roses history. Lancashire’s catching and ground fielding cost them.

They dropped a handful of catches, including Lyth on 117, 127 and 136.

Willey took advantage of a short boundary towards the Stretford side of the ground and hit seven of nine sixes in the innings, although he was also strong down the ground.

Lancashire lost Alex Davies early in their chase before Livingstone hit two sixes and two fours on the way to a 33-ball fifty.

Jennings followed him to 50 before both holed out to Plunkett and Steve Patterson as the score fell to 218-3.

South African Dane Vilas kept home hopes high with 47, but Lancashire slipped to 293-7.

Tom Bailey and Stephen Parry shared 59 to heighten tensions before Willey bowled the former for 33 and then trapped Parry lbw.

Lancashire look set to finish sixth in their nine-team group after winning just three of their eight games.