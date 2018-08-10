Lancashire do the Vitality Blast double over Yorkshire

Lancashire secured a crucial come-from-behind Roses win over Yorkshire at Emerald Headingley to revive their Vitality Blast quarter-final hopes.

The Lightning comfortably chased down 182 to win for the first time in five North Group games since claiming the first clash between the two at Emirates Old Trafford last month.

A strong top order performance highlighted by Arron Lilley’s blistering career best 47 off 20 balls was enough to secure a six-wicket triumph with 14 balls remaining.

Opener Karl Brown top-scored with 51 off 34 balls, but they owed a huge debt of gratitude to their bowlers, who claimed eight wickets for 51 in the last 8.1 overs of the Vikings innings.

Yorkshire finished on 181-9 having been 102 -1 at halfway and 130-1 in the 12th, with David Willey smashing 80 off 43 balls.

Australian overseas all-rounder James Faulkner struck three times in a superb last over, while wrist spinners Matthew Parkinson and Zahir Khan struck twice apiece.

Parkinson (2-31) was particularly impressive.

Alex Davies got Lightning’s chase off to a flyer with a quickfire 34 as the visitors moved above the Vikings into third place with 13 points to 12 after 11 games.

Man-of-the-match Brown said: “It’s an unbelievable win. It’s always nice to come here and win. It was looking like they were going to get a real big score at one stage, and the bowlers pulled it back.

“The lads showed real character to drag it back to just over 180.

“The way we played, you’d probably have to say their score was slightly under par.

“It was a really good pitch, and Alex (Davies) and Arron (Lilley), in particular, played unbelievable knocks.

“We were gutted the other night (Durham), we were devastated.

“We wanted to come here and put on a performance, and we did that.”