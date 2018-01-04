Lancashire coach Chapple to help lead the Lions

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple will join the England Lions coaching staff for their upcoming tour of the West Indies in February.

The former Lancashire bowler will assume the role of fast bowling coach for the Lions on this specific red ball tour for four weeks before reporting back to Emirates Old Trafford at the beginning of March for Lancashire’s pre-season programme.

It was announced last month that six Lancashire players have been named in the England Lions squads for the tour next month.

Haseeb Hameed will play red ball cricket and Matthew Parkinson white ball cricket, while Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies and Saqib Mahmood are named in both squads.

While Chapple is away, pre-season training will continue for the UK-based Lancashire players which includes a warm weather training camp at the Desert Springs Cricket Academy next month.

Meanwhile, Lancashire’s assistant head coach, Mark Chilton, will return to Emirates Old Trafford in the coming weeks after spending time with the Melbourne Renegades during this year’s Big Bash in Australia.

The rest of the squad who are currently playing Grade Cricket in Australia will all return in March.

Andy Flower, the Lions head coach, said, “Jon Lewis’ appointment for the Under-19s World Cup left us in need of a fast bowling coach for the West Indies, and we are delighted that Glen Chapple has agreed to join us.

“Glen has worked on the Pathway before with the Pace Programme, and is now establishing himself as a head coach at Lancashire, who already have a strong playing representation in our squads.

“I’m looking forward to working with him over the next few weeks, and as ever we are grateful to his county employers for giving him the opportunity to work with us.”

Lancashire’s director of cricket, Paul Allott added, “We are delighted that Glen has been given this opportunity with the Lions to further develop his coaching experience throughout the winter.

“We fully encourage all of our coaching staff to work in different environments and increase their knowledge so that they can improve and bring back new ideas to Lancashire.”

Chapple said: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to go out and work with the Lions.

“It’s an exciting prospect to work with Andy Flower and assist with the coaching of some of the most talented young cricketers in England.

“I have no doubt that the opportunity of working with the Lions will be a great experience for me personally and likewise with Mark (Chilton) working in the Big Bash this winter too.”