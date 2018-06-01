Lancashire CCC skipper lauds his spin twins

Lancashire skipper Liam Livingstone paid tribute to his bowling attack following the Red Rose’s clinical victory at Leicestershire.

Livingstone’s men won by nine wickets in their Royal London One-Day Cup tie on Thursday after bowling out their hosts for 172.

Livingstone then smashed 90 not out from only 56 deliveries as he and Haseeb Hameed (55 not out) took Lancashire to 175-1 in reply.

However, the captain was keen to highlight his bowlers’ performances with Matt Parkinson (4-30) and Stephen Parry (2-30) both impressing.

He said: “The toss was a massive, massive feature of the game, because it was quite misty early on, but we bowled really well up front.

“Then Parky (Parkinson) came on and did his thing and Pazza (Parry) bowled really well too.

“All in all it was a great bowling performance.

“It was nice to finish it off quickly with the bat and we’ll take the confidence from today into Sunday at Derby.

“If we play there like we did today we’ll be alright.”