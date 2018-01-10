England Test call for Lancashire captain Livingstone

Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone has been named in the England Test squad for the first time ahead of the two-match series against New Zealand in March.

The 24 year-old, who is a graduate of the Lancashire Cricket Academy, was recently named club captain and is named in the Test squad along with Red Rose team-mate James Anderson.

Livingstone made his England debut in a NatWest International T20 against South Africa in Taunton last summer.

The Barrow-born batsman, who starred for the England Lions last winter in Sri Lanka, said: “It is a huge honour to have been named in the England Test squad for the first time.

"Test match cricket is the pinnacle and something that every player works towards throughout their career.

“As a kid I always wanted to play Test cricket for England and I’m determined to take my chance if I get an opportunity in New Zealand.

“I had a taste of what it’s like to play for England in the IT20 series against South Africa last summer, but to pull on the Three Lions Test shirt would be a dream come true. I’m so excited to get out there and show what I can do.”

Livingstone made his County Championship debut in 2016 and hit his maiden First Class century in only his third game against Somerset.

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple said: “It is fantastic news that Liam has been named in the England Test squad. He is a highly talented batsman and has shown that over the last two years.

"To average over 50 in the Specsavers County Championship batting at three shows the technique and temperament he has.

“It’s great news for the club too and credit must go to the Lancashire pathway and age-group system. It follows on from Haseeb Hameed’s England debut in India in 2016 as well as having five Academy graduates (including Livingstone) in the England Lions squad for the West Indies tour in February and March.”

Livingstone will feature in the England Lions red-ball squad only on their West Indies tour in February before joining up with the senior squad in New Zealand in March.

England National Selector James Whitaker said: “Liam has been a player that we have been impressed with for quite some time, having performed well in the county system with Lancashire and over the past couple of years with the England Lions.

“He is a very talented and tough cricketer, who has the ideal qualities and character to be successful in the Test arena.

“During the recent Lions tour of Australia, he was a standout performer and showed a lot of maturity in his attitude and put in some strong performances.

" We are particularly impressed with the way he bats against spin and is equally adept against the seamers."

England Test squad

Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Alastair Cook (Essex)

Mason Crane (Hampshire)

Ben Foakes (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Middlesex)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Mark Stoneman (Surrey)

James Vince (Hampshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)