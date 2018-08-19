Bailey’s hard work undone by Lancashire CCC’s batting collapse

Lancashire’s batsmen threatened to undo their bowlers’ good work on day one of their Specsavers County Championship match at the Kia Oval.

Tom Bailey had taken 5-53 as Lancashire bowled out Division One leaders Surrey for 211 in the pink-ball meeting.

However, Morne Morkel (2-10) led a Surrey fightback in a 43-over final session, with Lancashire sliding to 134-6 in reply under the floodlights.

That was despite Dane Vilas (61) scoring the first half-century of the match during a battling fourth-wicket stand of 73 with Shivnarine Chanderpaul (25 not out).

Vilas, who had taken three fours from Rikki Clarke’s opening over, was out when he drove hard at Sam Curran and edged behind.

Clarke, recalled to complete Jade Dernbach’s 10th over when the Surrey fast bowler limped off, had Steven Croft (10) caught at first slip and Matt Parkinson lbw for a duck in his first full over back.

Dernbach had seen Alex Davies (0) caught at second slip as Lancashire struggled to 33-1.

Morkel then had Rob Jones (10) held low at second slip before bowling Haseeb Hameed (22) to leave the Red Rose 41-3.

Vilas and Chanderpaul then frustrated the Surrey bowlers before Clarke’s double strike ensured honours went the home side’s way.

Bailey’s new ball burst of 3-18 had put Lancashire in early charge, as Surrey slid to 28-3 and then 110-5.

Aaron Finch and Curran both batted well for 43 and 40 respectively but Clarke was run out for 15 following a mix-up with Ryan Patel, who soon edged Joe Mennie (2-46) behind to go for 12.

It took a ninth-wicket stand of 56 between Dernbach (31) and Morkel (23) to hoist Surrey above 200 as Matt Parkinson took the remaining two wickets to end with 2-51.