Aussie ace joins Lancashire T-20 campaign

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner has signed a two-year T20 contract with Lancashire.

Faulkner played a major role in the side’s triumphant 2015 campaign, in which Lancashire Lightning won the NatWest T20 Blast for the first time in their history.

The 27-year-old was the joint leading wicket taker that year with 25 wickets from 13 matches alongside Lancashire spinner Stephen Parry, as well as scoring 302 runs.

The all-rounder, who has also played in the Indian Premier League and Big Bash, has made 94 appearances for Australia in all formats and holds the record for the second fastest century by an Australian batsman in a one-day international, hitting 116 from 57 balls against India in Bangalore in 2013.

Faulkner was named man of the match in the 2015 World Cup final triumph over New Zealand where he took 3/36 and his variations – slow balls and cutters in particular – make him a very dangerous bowler in the shortest form of the game.

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple said, “I’m really pleased to have secured the services of James for the next two years in the T20 Blast. He is a world-class cricketer and he played an important role in our success in 2015 when we won the competition.

“Signing James on a two-year contract gives us some continuity and stability in terms of our T20 overseas player which is what we were looking for so we’re thrilled to bring him back to Emirates Old Trafford.

“He’s a great individual to have in the dressing room and his experience at international level will really benefit the squad.”

Faulkner added, “I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to play for Lancashire Lightning in the T20 Blast for the next two years. I absolutely loved my time with the club in 2015 and finals day at Edgbaston still lives very long in the memory for me.

“I’m very excited to come back and work with Glen Chapple and the rest of the squad who are an extremely talented and exciting group of players."