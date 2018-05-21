Alex Davies stars as Lancashire blow away Durham at Old Trafford

Opener Alex Davies made Lancashire’s second-highest individual score in List A cricket as the Red Rose defeated Durham by 192 runs in their Royal London One-Day Cup match at Emirates Old Trafford.

Davies hit 147 in his team’s 314-7 in 50 overs and that proved far too many for Durham, who replied with 122 all out in 31.1 overs.

At one stage, however, it seemed the visitors might be chasing an even more intimidating total as the in-form Keaton Jennings helped Davies bring up Lancashire’s first hundred runs inside 14 overs.

The pair eventually broke their county’s first-wicket record in List A cricket against Durham and had put on 175 in 28.2 overs when Jennings made room to whack Nathan Rimmington to leg but was bowled for 73.

Karl Brown then added 51 with Davies before four wickets fell for 12 runs in 3.3 overs.

Brown skied a slog off James Weighell to Michael Richardson running in from mid-on, and some nifty footwork from the same bowler ran out Liam Livingstone for two. Dane Vilas chipped a catch back to Ryan Pringle and Steven Croft edged Weighell to Stuart Poynter. However, Jordan Clark managed to add 56 in eight overs with Davies before the opener was caught at short third man by Mattie Potts when attempting a reverse ramp off Rimmington.

Davies had hit 16 fours and one six in his 137-ball innings. Rimmington bowled Joe Mennie in the final over to finish with 3-64. Clark ended on 48 not out off 34 balls

At no stage did the visitors threaten to get close to their distant goal. The procession of Durham batsmen back to the pavilion began in the third over when Paul Collingwood came down the wicket to Tom Bailey but was smartly stumped by Vilas

Mennie then had Ryan Pringle and Graham Clark leg before, these dismissals bridged by that of Richardson, bowled off the inside edge trying to cut Bailey.

Will Smith and Tom Latham made a defiant 30-run stand but the game was all but lost. Smith was bowled for eight by Livingstone and Latham was leg before to the same bowler for 26. The final four wickets were taken by spinners Matt Parkinson and Stephen Parry as Lancashire bounced back from their opening defeat by Notts.

Their competition continues at Northants on Wednesday before Friday’s Blackpool clash with Warwickshire.