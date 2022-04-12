The Preston-born seamer is currently preparing for Lancashire’s opening County Championship game against Kent, which gets underway on Thursday.

Hurt states he is ready to go for the new season, and claims that the squad are determined to go one better after finishing second last year.

He said: “You are always excited at this time of the year, you put the work in all winter and you’re just ready to go. We are always aiming to win all three formats, and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t.

Liam Hurt is hoping to enjoy a strong season with Lancashire

“I think going off last season, and the way we nearly won the County Championship, we want to go that extra step this year.

“It was a tough few weeks after that and all the lads felt the same. It was a down moment, but that pushes everyone even more through the winter and into this season.

“Personally, I want this to be a bit more of a breakthrough year and try to play more than I have done in all the formats, especially in the One Day comp. I know I’ve put in loads of work this winter, so hopefully that pays off.

“With the T20 coming before the Hundred, everyone is thinking about the wildcard picks or if there is an injury, so are putting more work into that side of things for that potential call-up.

“With it coming about, everyone wants to play in it and have a go at least once.”

Hurt has enjoyed the pre-season preparations to get ready for the new campaign, and believes it puts them in a good position ahead of their first match.

“We’ve been lucky enough to go to Dubai and had a really good two weeks there,” he added.

“They tried to get the pitches as similar as what we will be up against in our first game.

“Pre-season is all about the lads bonding, having a laugh and having a joke, but when you are training or in the games everyone is very serious, just competing trying to get in the team.”

Hurt says his family have played a major role in shaping his love and dedication for cricket.

The 28-year-old is one of several players in the current Lancashire squad to come from Preston, and has played for a number of clubs in the surrounding area and across the region.

“We are just built differently,” he joked.

“There’s a few pictures of me knocking about from when I was two-years-old with a bat and ball already in my hand.