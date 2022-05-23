Garstang second after Danny Gilbert's hat-trick exploits

The bowling all-rounder took the final three wickets to complete the Riversiders’ resounding 85-run win at Penrith on Saturday.

Chasing the visitors’ 216 all out, the home side had slipped to 131-7 when Gilbert finally ended the stubborn resistance of opening batsman Asher Hart for 65.

The skipper then removed the final two batsmen – James Ellis and Bruce Glendinning – in successive balls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Gilbert celebrates taking a hat-trick against Penrith (photo: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society)

Gilbert had earlier scored 27 to help the visitors’ push their total past 200, with Michael Walling hitting 68 and Ryan Pearson 43.

Indian professional Punit Bisht (4-33) and Ian Walling (3-29) did the early damage with the ball before Gilbert’s late flurry.

Longridge surrendered top spot as they went down by 171 runs at home to Fulwood and Broughton.

The visitors batted first and the game was taken away from the hosts by super partnership between Simon Kerrigan (61) and Sonal Dinusha (57) as they added 89 for the fourth wicket.

Muhammad Zaid then hit six fours and a six in a knock of 37 from only 22 deliveries as F&B closed on a whopping 250-9. Jake Durnell took 3-82.

In reply, the home side moved 37 without loss before losing nine wickets for just 21 runs. Chris Brookes took 4-11, while Dinusha (3-13) and Kerrigan (2-4) also contributed.

Leyland returned to winning ways in the Northern League – although they were made to work hard by bottom side Vernon Carus at Fox Lane.

The hosts looked to be cruising to victory after reducing the visitors to 127-7 in pursuit of 198 for victory. However, some late-order hitting from Jacob Holland (33) gave Vernons a whiff of hope before Leyland wrapped up victory by 27 runs.

Earlier, the home side’s Pakistani professional Nasir Nawaz hit a brisk 44, Iain Critchley (43) and Ben Weaver (41) as they closed on 197-8. Matthew Timms took 3-50.

Kurtis Watson proved to be the difference for Leyland as he took 6-44.

After winning their opening three games of the season, Chorley have now lost their last two although they came close to upsetting reigning champions Blackpool at Stanley Park.

It looked like it was going to be an embarrassing afternoon for the visitors after a superlative spell of bowling from Matthew Grindley (6-17) saw them slump to 52-8.

Professional Roshen Silva (48 not out) remained stoic at one end though and thanks to the efforts of last two partners Keiran McCullagh (21) and Gaurav Dhar (15), he managed to steer Chorley to a respectable 121 all out. The home side appeared to be cruising to victory as they reached 72-2, with Kasim Munir scoring 30.

But a batting collapse saw them lose five wickets for 25 runs as Chorley sensed an unlikely victory.