F&B professional Abhay Negi has begun the season in fine style

F&B bowler Jon Fenton is considered one of the best opening bowlers in the Northern league

F&B have begun the new season well, winning two out of three league matches with last weekend’s scheduled match against Garstang rained off.

They currently lie in third spot in the fledgling Northern League Division One table.

In terms of the amateurs within the ranks at Highfield, Jackson believes the quality is on a par with the rest of the teams in the league.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he believes Negi could provide that extra bit of star quality which any championship-winning side needs.

The early signs displayed by the Indian paid man look good for F&B and ominous for the rest of the division.

He already has a century to his name and also had been among the wickets, including 6-26 against Chorley earlier this month.

There is the prospect of former pro Simon Kerrigan, who is playing county cricket at Northampton, also turning out for F&B when commitments allow

“Negi’s first game he got a century and five wickets against Blackpool,” said

Jackson.

“He could not have started any better.

“The other week he got six wickets against Chorley and a few more runs so he’s settled in very nicely.

“He’s been great around the lads and has been great in training, giving a lot of advice to the young lads.

“He’s just a good lad, works hard and is doing the job for us at the minute.

“In the past we have had Keggsy (Simon Kerrigan), who has been our pro, and he has been brilliant for us with both bat and ball. He’s obviously a bit more tied down this year with his commitments at Northampton and we’ve never had an overseas pro before.

“We’ve signed Negi as bowler who bats and so far he’s done the business with both.

“So if we have got our pro, Keggsy as much as possible, along with the rest of our squad –Mike Sambell has begun the season fantastically well, Jon Fenton is one of the best opening bowlers in the league, then we really think we have got a great chance this year.”

This weekend, F&B host St Annes , who despite being able to call upon former England great Andrew Flintoff in their opening game, find themselves near the bottom.