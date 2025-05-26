F&B get off to perfect start in Northern League’s new dawn

​The new-look Northern Premier Cricket League season got under way on Saturday, with wins for Fulwood & Broughton and Garstang in Division One, but defeats for Leyland, Longridge and Chorley.

​F&B beat Fleetwood by 30 runs, after the visitors put the home side in to bat at Highfield.

Ewen Mansford hit 60 and Charlie Rossiter 61, as the hosts ran up 236 for seven in their 50 overs.

They were ably supported by Ben Parkinson (31), Simon Kerrigan (20) and Jon Fenton (19no).

Simon Kerrigan hit 20 for F&B, before claiming 3-46 as the Highfield outfit made a winning start to the season (photo: Tony North)

In reply, Fleetwood started their run chase by putting on 29 for the first wicket, losing Tomas King who had scored 26 of those runs.

Michael Rippon’s 30 and a 50 from Jeremy Davies gave the visitors encouragement, but in the end they were all out for 206 in 47 overs, Kerrigan claiming 3-46 and Mansford 2-6.

Elsewhere, Garstang were eight-wicket winners at Settle, after putting the hosts in to bat and skittling them out for just 88 in 33.2 overs. Opener Thomas Higson’s 49 – which included 10 fours – in Garstang’s reply was a solid foundation as the visitors knocked off the runs, reaching 88 for two in just 13 overs.

But Leyland’s hopes for a fast start to the new campaign were dealt a blow at Kendal where the hosts made 242 all out after being put in to bat.

Max Winskill hit 150 in 120 balls to give the home side a solid foundation, and they quickly had Leyland in trouble at 24 for three in reply.

Luke Hands steadied the ship for the visitors, hitting 45 before being bowled by Christopher Miller with Leyland at 95 for six.

Freddie Fallows then tore through the visitors’ lower order, claiming 6-62 as Leyland were dismissed for just 142 in 43 overs.

Meanwhile, Chorley lost by 229 runs at Netherfield who were all out for a huge 355

And Longridge failed to capitalise on an underwhelming Blackpool display at the crease, losing by 61 runs after the hosts had been all out for just 146.