Family affair for Moulton brothers in Chorley romp over Great Eccleston

Chorley batsman Will Moulton hit a century

Centuries from brothers Will and Ed Moulton ensured Chorley continued their excellent start to the new cricket season.

The men from Windsor Park made it two wins out of two in the 40-Over Cup competition with a 99-run victory at Great Eccleston.

Will smashed nine sixes and 11 fours in a 63-ball knock of 123, while Ed’s unbeaten 110 came off 73 balls and included four maximums.

Keegan Petersen hit 73 as the visitors closed on 366-3. Matthew Lawrenson (76) and Joe McMillan batted well in reply but they fell well short with Miller Childs taking four wickets.

​Euxton collected their second win with a fine 34-run win over Barrow at the Ernest Pass Memorial Ground. It was the skipper Ben Parkinson who led by example as he crafted a fine unbeaten 72 in the visitors’ considerable total of 217-8.

He hit three fours but double the amount of sixes, while Josh Tolley hit 57.

Joseph Barker then produced a scintillating spell of bowling, taking 6-34 off eight overs, including the wicket of Sam Dutton (96) to swing the contest in Euxton’s favour.

Leyland picked up their second successive victory, defeating Mawdesley in a high-scoring contest at Fox Lane.

Alex Eyre (81) and Sam Oldham (75) put on 143 for the second wicket – the former finding the boundary rope on 11 occasions, with his partner hitting seven fours and one six.

Mawdesley made a good fist of the fight in reply with Aneeq Hassan top scoring with 67 but they eventually fell 37 runs short.

Fulwood & Broughton maintained their 100% record with a seven-wicket win over Vernon Carus at Factory Lane.

Matt Smith smashed a brilliant century as F&B chased down the hosts’ scored of 251-5 with more than two overs to spare.

Michael Walling struck a fine unbeaten century as Garstang eased to victory over Netherfield at the Riverside but Penwortham lost to Carlisle at Middleforth Green by 74 runs and Longridge were well beaten by Fleetwood at Broadwater.

Elsewhere, Kendal, Settle and St Annes enjoyed wins over Blackpool, Carnforth and Thornton Cleveleys respectively.