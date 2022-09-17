Eccleston two points from creating history

The Doctors Lane outfit require just two points from their final game of the season at derby rivals Euxton to secure runners-up spot behind champions Fleetwood in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

A small village near Chorley, Eccleston are guaranteed to finish ahead of big town teams such as Morecambe, Barrow and Preston – with Great Eccleston 11 points behind, the only club mathematically in with a chance of catching them.

“One hundred percent it would be the biggest moment in the club’s history,” said Atkinson.

"For a village club like ours, to finish in the top three or four would be viewed as a great achievement.

"So to finish second and gain promotion to the Northern League – it would be really good for the club.”

While two points is all Eccleston need, Atkinson insists his men cannot go into this weekend’s game thinking promotion is already done and dusted.

Having won their last eight league games, the skipper wants to ensure his men cross the finishing line in emphatic fashion.

However, he knows it’s not going to easy against an Euxton side who have enjoyed a good season themselves and could finish third with victory this weekend.

"It’s a tricky game,” he said. “They can go third by beating us and other results go their way. It’s two points for us and the run that we have been on, we are confident, fingers crossed, that we will get it done.

"A lot of people have said, ‘It’s only two points’. But for me personally, it’s a game of cricket and I want to win.

"I want to finish the season strong. We probably didn’t think we would find ourselves in this position at the start of the season, but we have just been on this great run – won our last eight.

"It’s coincided with everybody in the team contributing and it’s just been a great team effort.”