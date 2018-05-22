Eagley no match for in-form Adlington

Adlington’s first XI recorded a third consecutive win in the Association Division of the Bolton Cricket League with a resounding defeat of Eagleyy.

The victory by eight wickets, produced fine performances but again the stand-out one belonged to Iain Critchley.

A hotly disputed run-out at 48 gave Adlington the first wicket.

Both openers were dismissed with 70 on the board, Critchley and Naveed Ullah bowling economically.

Critchley took two sharp return catches before the middle order looked to be setting Adlington a challenging total.

A further two wickets for Critchley (4-55) and two for Saj Khan, returning to the attack, dismissed Eagley in the last over for 158.

Liam Kane played the perfect foil as Uzair Shafiq made a rapid 26, the first wicket falling at 40.

Kane continued his supporting role as Critchley tore apart the Eagley attack, his first three scoring shots cleared the boundary ropes and there were another two to add to the eight fours in an unbeaten 84. Kane (26) was out with victory in sight at 155, the second wicket stand contributing 115. The victory was achieved 13 overs to spare with Adlington 162-2.

A remarkable match at Golborne saw the second XI triumph by 28 runs.

Adlington slumped to 33-6, before a 43 by Eithan Forrest pushed the Adlington score to 86 all out. Two more players from the junior set up, Andrew Leyland (4-12) and Zak Green (5-22) destroyed Golborne (58 all out). James Wilson chipped in with the remaining wicket.