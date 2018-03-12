Davies extends Lancashire contract after record-breaking season

Alex Davies has signed an extended contract with Lancashire CCC until the end of the 2020 season.

The 23 year-old, a product of Darwen CC who also played for Lytham, last year became Lancashire’s first-ever wicketkeeper to hit 1,000 first-class runs in a season, including three centuries against Essex, Hampshire and Somerset in 2017.

He was awarded his county cap during the final game of the season against Surrey before earning his first England Lions call-up for their winter training camp in Australia.

Davies is currently in the West Indies with the Lions and has also been selected in the North-South series for the first time which takes place in later this month.

The Darwen-born wicketkeeper/batsman, who graduated through the Red Rose Academy in 2010, made his first team debut in a 40-over game against Glamorgan in 2011, two days before his 17th birthday, becoming Lancashire’s youngest ever one-day player.

He then made his first-class debut against Surrey at Liverpool at the end of the 2012 Championship season.

Davies said: “I’m delighted to extend my contract at Lancashire. It’s the club I grew up watching and dreaming of playing for, so I cherish every chance I get to wear the red rose.

“I was pleased with my form, particularly in first-class cricket last year.

“There is definitely still room for improvement and I’m determined to back last year up with an even bigger one this year.

“We have an extremely exciting squad at the minute, with a great mix of youth and experience.

In 2015, Davies played a prominent role as Lancashire lifted the NatWest T20 Blast trophy for the first time and was man of the match in the final, opening the innings by hitting 47 off 26 balls.

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple said: “Alex had a really impressive campaign last year following a serious knee injury in 2016 and for him to hit over 1,000 runs was an excellent return. He’s got a very bright future and it’s fantastic to see him being recognised by England Lions.”