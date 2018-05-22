Cup joy for Brinscall as Euxton are beaten

Brinscall knocked Cherry Tree out of the Ribblesdale Cricket League Ramsbottom Cup this weekend.

Cherry Tree batted first but despite losing both openers in quick succession, Stefan Klopper gave them a platform at one end.

He was supported by number six Kelan Florentine (30) and Nas Iqbal (21) with Craig Kennedy (13) also making a useful contribution.

Jonathan McDonald was the pick of the Brinscall bowlers, picking up the key wicket of the defiant Klopper in his 4-21.

McDonald fell for nine opening the batting with number three Liam Winstanley departing soon after, but their departures saw Sehan Weerasinghe appear at the crease and he built a partnership with Stuart Parker.

When opener Parker fell for 24 Weerasinghe found support from Joshua Andrew who hit eight fours in a quick fire 31 ball 35. But it was Sam MacLachlan, 31 not out, who helped Weerasinghe, 67 not out, guide Brinscall over the threshold.

Euxton tasted double defeat this weekend as the seconds lost to Burnley Belvedere in the Lawrenson Cup and the firsts found themselves out of the Ramsbottom Cup.

The first team fell to an eight wicket defeat at the hands of Denton St Lawrence. Euxton were bowled out for 155 despite Aneeq Hassan’s 37 but Denton cruised to 156-2.

In the seconds clash Burnley posted a total of 185-9 batting first with William Woodall (3-44) the pick of Euxton’s bowlers. But despite opener Daniel Barber’s unbeaten 84 Euxton fell short finishing on 165-8 from their 40 overs.