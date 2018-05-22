Croston climb into top spot as Eccleston stumble

Have your say

Croston moved to the top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division thanks to a two-wicket win at Great Eccleston.

Though it was no easy feat with Croston’s tail needed to get them over the line.

The hosts set Croston a target of 181-8 with Sam Marsh picking up 3-42.

Marsh starred with the bat too as his 34 anchored the innings.

But when he fell, number eight Jake Parsons’ electric unbeaten two six, 10 four 64 helped them to a total of 183-8.

Croston’s fellow promotion contenders Eccleston slipped up as they fell by three wickets at Lancaster.

Eccleston were bowled out for 121 with number 10 Peter Cummins top scoring on 25 to help them post a respectable total.

It looked like a defendable total as Cummings tore through the top order but number six Laurie Atkinson, (2), Faizan Khan (27) and Lee Sparks (26) helped them to reach 122-7.

In Division One, Mawdesley beat BAC/EE Preston by five wickets.

Mawdesley bowled BAC/EE out for 90 as Darren Lemarinel’s five wickets for 16 runs helped them skittle their opponents.

Opener Lucien John’s unbeaten 40 saw him joined by Lemarinel (1 no) at the crease as they finished on 91-5.

Hoghton lost by 35 runs to Freckleton, who made 195-7 batting first and despite Darren Eccles’ 48 Hoghton were bowled out for 160.

Rufford beat Grimsargh by eight wickets. Danny Hodge’s 5-18 and Richard Lyon’s 4-37 helped Rufford bowl Grimsargh out for 87.

Rob Kenny’s 31 and Gregg Ashcroft’s 45 helped them chase down the total for the loss of just two wickets.

Withnell Fold lost to Tarleton by 54 runs. Tarleton made 167-9 batting first and Withnell made a solid start in their reply. But as soon as Nick Fowler, 25 and Gavin Cooper, 41, fell the wickets tumbled with Graham Lomax, 21, the only other player to hit double figures as they were bowled out for 113.

In Division Two White Coppice lost by 10 wickets to Walton-le-Dale.

White Coppice were bowled out for 89, Emaran Bajiwala top scored with 31.

But Walton-le-Dale openers Mohammed Nazife 22 and Paul Williams, 51, saw off that target with ease.

Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods beat Preston’s second XI by seven wickets.

Preston were bowled out for 175 with Alexander Frater’s 4-44 the pick of the bowling figures. Chris McMahon, 63 and Raja Khan, 55 helped Whittle race to 179-3.