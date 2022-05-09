Chorley maintain perfect start to the new Northern League cricket season

Chorley bowler Will Moulton took 4-8

It was their bowlers who took centre stage on Saturday as they routed the visitors for a paltry 65 inside 25 overs.

Will Moulton took 4-8 off eight overs while Sam Steeple’s figures were impressive too as he claimed four victims for 17 runs off just 5.4 overs.

Chorley’s reply was not without its mishaps as they slipped to 14-2 and then 36-4.

However, Alfie Dobson (14 not out) guided the hosts to victory with five wickets and more than 11 overs to spare.

Leyland failed to build on last weekend’s win as they were well beaten by 63 runs at home by Netherfield. This was in spite of Iain Critchley, who returned superb figures of 6-41.

The visitors batted first and compiled 189-9, with Ashutosh Singh hitting a half-century.

In reply, opener James Rounding hit 45 but three wickets apiece from Singh and John Mason ensured the visitors headed back north with maximum points.

Longridge dropped their first points of the season following a thrilling tie at St Annes on Saturday. Reduced to 9-3, a superb century partnership between Luke Platt (59) and James Whitehead (62) helped them close on 156-9. Harry Birkman took 6-36.

In reply, Longridge looked on course for victory as the hosts slumped to 65-8, but a superb stand of 86 between Thomas (49) and James Bradley (34) almost got St Annes over the line.

Garstang suffered their first reverse of the campaign away to reigning champions Blackpool.

It was all looking so promising for the visitors as they restricted the hosts to 114-8, with Rizwan Patel taking three wickets and then moved to 50-1 with Michael Wellings (36) going well.

However, the visitors then lost three wickets without a run scored – their final six wickets fell for just 24 runs.

Newly-promoted Vernon Carus are still searching for their first win, although they managed to battle to a losing draw against Fulwood & Broughton at Factory Lane.

Sonal Dinusha hit 54 as F&B posted 227-9. Matthew Timms took three wickets.

In reply, Wes Royle top scored with 39, but Vernons were well short of victory as they closed on 159-9. Dom Jackson returned figures of 3-44.